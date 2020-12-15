Gmail fixed after another outage, Google says

The Logo of Gmail ( Google Mail ) is displayed on a smartphone on November 27, 2019 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images)

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif (NewsNation Now) — Gmail, Google’s free email service, is working again after experiencing several issues Tuesday afternoon, according to the company and many user reports.

One of the top issues people were experiencing was the inability to receive messages. Emails sent to Gmail accounts were bounced back. It was unclear if users received the emails that were sent during the several-hour outage.

“The problem with Gmail has been resolved. We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience and continued support,” Google said shortly before 6 p.m. CST. “Please rest assured that system reliability is a top priority at Google, and we are making continuous improvements to make our systems better.”

According to DownDetector, a site where users can self-report issues with digital services, the outage began at around 2 p.m. and the most common issue was receiving emails. Thousands of users reported problems.

“We’re aware of a problem with Gmail affecting a significant subset of users,” Google first said on its website shortly before 3:30 p.m. “The affected users are able to access Gmail, but are seeing error messages, high latency, and/or other unexpected behavior.”

This is not the first issue at Google this week.

Google restored outages with its Gmail and Google Drive services for the “vast majority of users” Monday morning, and YouTube says it’s “back up and running,” after a weekend outage.