Marijuana sales in Illinois at an all-time high

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Marijuana sales in Illinois for the month of June are the highest so far for the year. The dispensaries sold $47.5 million worth of products last month.

The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation tracks sales. How much local governments will receive in taxes will be released later this month. However, in the month of May, marijuana sales generated over $12-million in taxes.

Mariijuana sales began the first of this year with almost 60 dispensaries throughout the state.

