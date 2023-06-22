(The Hill) – Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg responded to Twitter CEO Elon Musk’s suggestion of a cage match on Wednesday with a simple request.

“Send Me Location,” Zuckerberg said in an Instagram story, featuring a screenshot of Musk’s original challenge.

The Twitter CEO said on Tuesday that he was “up for a cage match if [Zuckerberg] is,” after hitting back at a post about Meta’s forthcoming Twitter competitor.

“I’m sure Earth can’t wait to be exclusively under Zuck’s thumb with no other options,” Musk tweeted.

Another user warned Musk to “be careful,” noting that the Meta CEO “does jiu jitsu now” and spurring the Twitter CEO’s cage match remark. Zuckerberg reportedly won two medals at a jiu jitsu tournament last month, according to CNN.

Meta’s upcoming app, which could potentially be named Threads, is the company’s “response to Twitter,” Meta chief product officer Chris Cox told employees earlier this month, The Verge reported.

“We’ve been hearing from creators and public figures who are interested in having a platform that is sanely run, that they believe that they can trust and rely upon for distribution,” Cox said, according to The Verge.