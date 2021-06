MARION COUNTY, IOWA — A Marshalltown man was killed after hitting an oncoming semi on the Mile Long Bridge over Lake Red Rock on Wednesday morning in Marion County.

It happened around 5:30 a.m. The Iowa State Patrol says 23-year-old Lino Rivera-Reyes was southbound on the bridge when he crossed the center line and hit an semi head-on. Rivera-Reyes was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the semi was not injured.