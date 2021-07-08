Marshalltown middle school teacher charged with sexually exploiting 13-year-old student

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — A Marshalltown middle school teacher is on leave after being charged with sexual exploitation for alleged inappropriate contact with a 13-year-old student.

The Marshalltown Police Department says 42-year-old Adam Edgington was arrested Wednesday on the charge and has already posted bond.

The investigation began on June 23rd after police received allegations that the Miller Middle School English teacher was sexually exploiting a student. The criminal complaint claims that during the 2020-2021 school year Edgington kissed, hugged, and held hands with the alleged victim.

The Marshalltown Community School District says Edgington has been placed on administrative leave.

He is scheduled to make his next court appearance on Monday.