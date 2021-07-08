McDonald’s to reward customers with free fries on ‘World Famous Fan Day,’ give one person free fries for life

On July 13 — or as McDonald’s calls it, “World Famous Fan Day” — customers across the country can redeem a free medium order of fries by downloading the McDonald’s app and signing up for the MyMcDonald’s Rewards loyalty program. (Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for McDonald’s)

(NEXSTAR) – Thank goodness it’s (almost) fry-day.

To celebrate the launch of its new MyMcDonald’s Rewards program, McDonald’s is giving away “free fries for all” on July 13 — and even rewarding one die-hard fan with free fries for life.

“After 66 years of unrivaled fandom, you could say our customers’ loyalty has become just as famous as our World Famous Fries, and they deserve to be rewarded,” reads a McDonald’s press release issued Thursday. “So, we’re going to do just that by serving up rewards big and small.”

On July 13 — or as McDonald’s calls it, “World Famous Fan Day” — customers across the country can redeem a free medium order of fries by downloading the McDonald’s app and signing up for the MyMcDonald’s Rewards loyalty program. From there, members simply need to add the deal to their cart, place their mobile order, and redeem their fries at a participating McDonalds.

In addition to its “free fries for all” promotion, McDonald’s is also hosting a World Famous Fan Contest, giving one lucky customer the chance to win free fries for life. Another 66 fans will be rewarded with 1 million MyMcDonald’s Rewards points, which can be redeemed for approximately 166 Big Macs, or 666 vanilla ice cream cones, among other Rewards options.

To enter for a chance to win, McDonald’s fans need to “tweet out your love” at McDonald’s (@McDonalds) between July 13 and July 20. Posts should also include hashtags reading #MyMcDonaldsFanContest and the home state of the entrant (like #CA or #TX). Additional rules and restrictions apply.

Fans who sign up for MyMcDonald’s Rewards can also currently earn 1,500 points after making their first purchase.

The MyMcDonald’s Rewards program officially launched on July 8. Registered members can earn 100 points for every $1 spent on orders placed through the app’s Mobile Order & Pay feature. Customers can also earn points by scanning their QR code at a register or kiosk or simply by giving their account code to an employee when placing an order.