MIAMI, Florida (AP) — A Miami-Dade police officer was critically wounded and an armed robbery suspect was killed in an exchange of gunfire during a car chase Monday night, authorities said.

The suspect smashed his vehicle into a police cruiser and another car while trying to flee following a reported armed robbery near the Liberty City neighborhood, the Miami-Dade Police Department said in a statement.

“An altercation ensued and shots were fired resulting in both the officer and subject shot,” the statement said.

The suspect died at the scene. The officer was hospitalized in critical condition, officials said.

“We ask for your prayers,” the department said on Twitter.

An unknown number of occupants from the car that was struck were hospitalized in stable condition, the police statement said.

No other information was immediately available.

TV news footage showed a line of police cars outside the Ryder Trauma Center, where the officer was being treated.