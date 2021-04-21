Michael Lang Released from Hospital, Booked in Jail for Murder of State Trooper Jim Smith

GRUNDY CENTER, IOWA — The man accused of killing Iowa State Patrol Sergeant Jim Smith in a shootout earlier this month is now out of the hospital and behind bars, charged with murder.

41-year-old Michael Lang was released from University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics on Wednesday and immediately transported to the Grundy County Jail where he was booked on charges including First Degree Murder, Attempted Murder and Assault on a Peace Officer.

On April 9th, Lang reportedly assaulted a Grundy Center Police officer while yelling ‘shoot me’. Lang stole the officer’s weapon and radio and drove to his home nearby. Sgt. Smith was part of a State Patrol tactical team sent in to take Lang into custody. Lang opened fire on an armored personnel carrier, striking and killing Smith – according to police.

Sergeant Jim Smith was laid to rest on Friday, April 16th. Smith was a 27-year veteran of the Iowa State Patrol.