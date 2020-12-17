Microsoft says it found malicious software from SolarWinds in its systems, Reuters reports

by: Joseph Menn and Reuters

FILE PHOTO: The Microsoft sign is shown on top of the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California, U.S., Oct. 19,2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) — Microsoft said it detected a malicious version of software from SolarWinds inside the company but that its investigation so far showed no evidence hackers had used Microsoft systems to attack customers.

