Mike Singletary interviews for Bears defensive coordinator job: report

CHICAGO – One of the greatest players in Bears history appears to be in the mix for the team’s defensive coordinator job.

According to The Athletic, Mike Singletary interviewed for the position earlier this week.

Iron Mike last coached in the NFL in 2016 as a Rams special assistant. Most recently, he served as defensive coordinator for the Austin Generals of the developmental Spring League, winning a championship in December.

Jarrett Payton caught up with Singletary for WGN’s upcoming ‘Legends of the Big Game’ show, where the Hall of Fame linebacker described what he looks for in players he coaches.

“From the very first day I started coaching, I said I want winners. You have to go find them. There are a lot of teams that have players, but they don’t have winners. They have talent, but they don’t have winners. They’re like finding diamonds. You have to find them. They’re very difficult to find, but you’ve got to find them. When you find them, you coach them a little bit and you let them go.”

Viewers can hear more from Singletary on the half-hour special, which airs February 6th at 6pm in Chicago.