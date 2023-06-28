(WTVO) — Recent tests have shown that millions of people in Illinois get their drinking water from sources that have been contaminated with toxic forever chemicals.

The tests showed that close to a million get their drinking water from municipal wells containing the chemicals, while another 1.4 million depend on private wells, according to the Chicago Tribune.

There is no systematic approach in the state to determine if residents are unknowingly ingesting these chemicals, which can eventually cause cancer. It has instead been up to well owners to decide if they want to test their water, which costs around $500.

The Winnebago County Health Department said that it was difficult to persuade residents on the south side of Rockford to get their water tested for free in the one of three times when health officials have stepped in.

“These are huge challenges we face in the modern world,” said Dr. Sandra Martell, administrator of the Winnebago County Health Department. “How do we ensure our communities have access to safe drinking water, and how do we get people to take steps to protect themselves?”

Experts said that even a tiny amount of certain forever chemicals can cause testicular and kidney cancer, impaired fertility, high cholesterol, liver damage, immune system disorders and birth defects.

State regulations have been proposed to put limits into place on six forever chemicals in groundwater across the state. They would allow legal action by the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency intended to force cleanup and ensure well owners have access to safe water.

However, certain corporations and government agencies have been lobbying against these regulations for the past year a half, as they might be responsible for contaminating water sources.

Water samples collected from a well in Rockton showed that one forever chemical level was as high as 130 parts per trillion. The state had proposed that this chemical should have a level of 2 parts per trillion.

That means that the Rockton well had 65 times higher than what was recommended.

“It would be great to find a source and stop it right there,” Martell said. “For now we are going to have to deal with immediate action people can take, in particular when it comes to protecting young children who are more vulnerable because their bodies are still developing.”