TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A mom from Orange County, Florida, who went missing on Nov. 11 was found dead inside a storage unit on Saturday, according to deputies.

Shakeira Rucker, a 37-year-old mother of four, was reported missing last week.

On Saturday, Orange County deputies responded to a self-storage center on Wiggings Road in Popka, where they found Rucker’s body.

“Shakeira’s family was notified this evening,” the sheriff’s office said. “We grieve with them & our detectives are committed to bringing them justice in this case.”

The last time Rucker’s family reported hearing from her was when she said she was going home after picking up food the night of Nov. 11, according to WESH.

The Winter Springs Police Department said Rucker was last seen two days later at around 7:30 p.m. She was spotted leaving her home in Winter Springs with her estranged husband, 51-year-old Cory Hill, who was a person of interest in her disappearance.

They said her family believed she left with Hill to an unknown destination.

Hill is in custody at the Orange County Jail on four counts of attempted murder for shooting at his former girlfriend last Sunday.

Additional details have not yet been released.