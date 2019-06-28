Missing-mother defendant told to stay away from girlfriend

FILE – In this June 3, 2019 file photo, Michelle C. Troconis is arraigned at Norwalk Superior Court in Norwalk, Conn., on charges of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and first-degree hindering prosecution in the case of Jennifer Dulos, a 50-year-old mother of five who has been missing since May 24. Troconis is the girlfriend of Fotis Dulos, estranged husband of the missing woman. A hearing for Troconis is scheduled on Friday, June 28. (Tyler Sizemore/Hearst Connecticut Media via AP, Pool, File)

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — A judge on Friday ordered the estranged husband of a missing Connecticut mother of five to stay away from his girlfriend.

Fotis Dulos and his girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, are free on bond, charged with evidence tampering and hindering prosecution in connection with the May 24 disappearance of Jennifer Dulos, of New Canaan.

Police say the couple disposed of items found in Hartford that contained Jennifer Dulos’ blood.

Troconis, 44, and her lawyer, Andrew Bowman, went before a Connecticut Superior Court judge, who agreed to issue a no-contact order designed to keep Fotis Dulos and his attorney away from her.

The order prohibits Fotis Dulos or his “attorneys, agents or representatives from having any contact whatsoever, whether in-person, electronic, telephonic or in any other way.”

The judge also granted permission for Troconis to travel to a friend’s home in New York state from Sunday to July 17.

Fotis Dulos’ lawyer, Norman Pattis, had filed a motion this week seeking clarification on the terms of his release because he wanted to contact Troconis. Pattis said he believes she can provide an alibi for Fotis Dulos.

“We are calling on the state to drop the charges against Michelle so that she is able to testify in Fotis’ defense,” Pattis said in a statement. “We’re asking that the charges against her be dropped so that she can feel free to testify without fearing the consequences.”

Jennifer Dulos, 50, vanished May 24 after dropping the children off at school in New Canaan. The children, who range in age from 8 to 13 and include two sets of twins, have been staying with Jennifer Dulos’ mother, Gloria Farber, in New York City. Both Farber and Fotis Dulos are seeking custody of the children.

According to their arrest warrants, a couple police believe were Fotis Dulos and Troconis were seen on video surveillance driving in Hartford around the time Jennifer Dulos was reported missing. The man was seen tossing garbage bags into more than 30 trash bins over that were later determined to have Jennifer Dulos’ blood on them.

Prosecutor Richard Colangelo has said that Fotis Dulos’ DNA was found mixed with his wife’s blood on the faucet of her kitchen sink.

Fotis Dulos is scheduled to appear in court Aug 2.