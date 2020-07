Waterloo, Iowa — A Waterloo man reported missing earlier this week has been found safe, according to KWWL.

Michael Jensen was reported missing from Ravenwood Specialty Care Facility on Monday. According to KWWL, he was found this morning by a construction crew near a spillway several blocks from the facility. Jensen was taken to MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center, according to the report.

A Facebook page that organized search efforts also confirms that Jensen was found safe.