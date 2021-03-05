Missouri inmate used ‘body cavity’ to bring tiny gun into jail, sheriff’s office says

COLUMBIA, Mo. (WDAF) – A female inmate at a Missouri jail is facing additional charges after investigators say she hid a tiny gun inside a “body cavity” to smuggle it into the facility.

Amy Natasha Wilhite faces a felony charge of delivery or possession of a weapon at the Boone County jail.

According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Department, on Wednesday, detention staff found a firearm inside one of the housing units.

An investigation determined that Wilhite had allegedly concealed a tiny revolver inside an unspecified body cavity when she was booked into the jail on Feb. 14. Wilhite allegedly removed the revolver and hid it inside her personal belongings.

Wilhite was originally searched three times, including a procedural strip search, but no weapon was found.

According to investigators, the gun, a North American Arms .22 caliber revolver, weighed only 4.6 ounces.

Wilhite was originally arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, failure to appear and a probation violation for an original charge of DWI.