Missouri sends more than 100 state employees home after co-workers test positive for COVID-19

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — More than a hundred state employees who work inside the Truman Building in Jefferson City were sent home Monday after 15 workers tested positive for COVID-19.

“Due to this concentration of positive test results, over one hundred employees in this area and the close contacts of the infected employees were offered COVID-19 testing. Close contacts of the infected employees in the impacted area were asked to work from home pending their test results,” the Office of Administration said in a statement.

State workers are not required to disclose their vaccination status. The Office of Administration said the employees will return to work depending on their circumstances and current CDC guidelines.

Future testing will be offered to the impacted employees.

Last month, Gov. Parson ordered all state employees to return to in-person work by May 17, 2021. Many of the employees worked remotely for more than a year because of the pandemic.