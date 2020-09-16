MLB announces 2021 spring training schedule, Cardinals season opener at Cincinnati

ST. LOUIS – Major League Baseball announced that the 2021 Spring Training will start on Saturday, February 27. Each of the 30 MLB clubs will be in action.

The St. Louis Cardinals will start play against the Miami Marlins at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium in Jupiter, Fla.

The Cardinals schedule features 15 home dates and 15 road games, including four games as the visiting team against stadium co-tenants Miami Marlins, giving them 19 total games at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. The Cardinals and Marlins will play a total of seven games next spring.

Select exhibition games will be played at Major League parks and spring training facilities from march 28-March 30.

The 2021 regular season will begin with all 30 clubs playing their opening game of the season on Thursday, April 1, featuring 10 divisional match-ups among the 15 games.

The Cardinals open their regular season schedule at Cincinnati on April 1.

You can check out the complete 2021 Spring Training schedule here.