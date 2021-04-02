MLB hot dog sales linked to team wins; St. Louis Cardinals in top 5

MONTERREY, MEXICO – MAY 06: A boy carries a hot dog prior the MLB game between the San Diego Padres and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Estadio de Beisbol Monterrey on May 6, 2018 in Monterrey, Mexico. (Photo by Azael Rodriguez/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS– Hotdogs are a staple at baseball games and data shows MLB teams that sell the most hot dogs and sausages a year win the most games. The St. Louis Cardinals are among the top 5 hotdog and sausage selling teams in the league, that’s according to data from the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council.

The Cardinals joined the LA Dodgers, Chicago Cubs, New York Yankees, and Boston Red Sox as teams that average more than one million hot dogs and sausages sold per year. They are also five of the seven teams with the most wins over the five year period that the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council examined.

MLB fans typically eat around 20 million hot dogs and 4.5 million sausages per season. The reigning World Series champs and their iconic Dodger Dog regularly selling the most.