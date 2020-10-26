Monday night has been just right for the Bears the last decade

LANDOVER, MD – SEPTEMBER 23: Case Keenum #8 of the Washington Redskins gets the ball punched out of his hands against the Chicago Bears during the second half at FedExField on September 23, 2019 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

LAKE FOREST – Most of the trends for the team over the last decade haven’t been the best since they’ve only made the playoffs twice since the 2010 season.

But one of the very positive ones could work to the Bears’ advantage in Week 7 of a so far successful 2020 season. When the lights turn on during games on Monday, the Bears tend to do the same.

Starting with a Week 3 win over the Packers at Soldier Field during the 2010 season, the Bears have been among the best teams in the NFL when playing on Monday night.

They’ve played in 17 games – one shy of the most in the league during that spans – and have sported a 12-5 record. That’s ties them for the highest total of wins on Monday with the Saints, who have played one more game than the Bears during that span.

In the Matt Nagy era, the team is 2-0 on Monday night, including a win in Week 3 over Washington in 2019 at Fed Ex Field. In the coach’s first game at Soldier Field in Week 2 of 2018, Nagy got his maiden victory with the team as they beat the Seahawks 24-17.

The team’s last loss on Monday night was in Week 5 of the 2017 season when the Vikings beat the Bears 20-17 in quarterback Mitchell Trubisky’s debut.

Looking a Bears’ history, this trend of success if a bit opposite of what the team has had in their history on Monday night. Since their first appearance on the program on October 5, 1970 against the Lions at Tiger Stadium, the Bears have a record of 32-28, including a 15-24 record on the road.

It’s been 14 years since the Bears and the Rams last met on Monday Night Football, and it was a part of a memorable 2006 Super Bowl season. Devin Hester returned a pair of kickoffs for touchdowns in a 42-27 win that improved the Bears’ record to 11-2.

Overall the Bears are 2-4 against the Rams on Monday night, with the only other win coming in 1977 at Soldier Field.

Perhaps history will repeat itself on Monday night, just like it has over the past decade.

