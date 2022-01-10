(WJW) – Dole Fresh Vegetables, Inc. is adding more products to its voluntary recall of packaged salads linked to a listeria outbreak.

Dole issued a recall in December after two people died and 16 people were infected with listeria linked to its salads.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, listeria monocytogenes is a bacterium that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people as well as others with weakened immune systems. Listeria infection can also cause pregnant women to have miscarriages and stillbirths.

Symptoms include high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. About 1,600 people contract listeriosis each year, and about 260 die, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The expanded recall includes all Dole-branded and private label packaged salads containing iceberg lettuce that was processed at its Springfield, Ohio, and Soledad, California, production facilities.

Equipment used to harvest iceberg lettuce tested positive for listeria, according to Dole.

No illnesses have been reported with the new recall, but people who have any of the products are urged to throw them out immediately.

The recalled products were sold in more than two dozen states and have a “Best if Used By” date between Dec. 22, 2021, and Jan. 9, 2022.

Courtesy: FDA
Below is the full list of recalled products.

LISTING OF PRODUCTS SUBJECT TO SOLEDAD RECALL

Product DescriptionUPC Code
Dole 10oz Very Veggie0-71430-01008-2
Dole 11oz Greener Selection0-71430-00965-9
Dole 12oz American0-71430-00933-8
Dole 12oz Garden Salad / Salade Du Jardin0-71430-01135-5
Dole 13.25oz Country Ranch Kit0-71430-01730-2
Dole 13oz Southwest Kit0-71430-01701-2
Dole 16oz Value Size Shredded Lettuce0-71430-84616-2
Dole 24oz Value Size Garden Salad0-71430-01136-2
Dole 3lb Garden Salad0-71430-01138-6
Dole 5.8 oz Chicken Club BLT Salad Bowl0-71430-00123-3
Dole 6.05 oz Avocado Ranch Salad with Chicken Bowl0-71430-00125-7
Dole 6.25 oz Backyard BBQ Salad with Chicken Bowl0-71430-00124-0
Dole 6.25 oz Santa Fe Style Salad Bowl0-71430-00118-9
Dole 7.25 oz Turkey & Bacon Country Cobb Salad Bowl0-71430-00120-2
Dole 7.65oz Café Chef Salad Bowl0-71430-00115-8
Dole 8oz Shredded Lettuce0-71430-01065-5
Dole 9.1oz Peppercorn Ranch Chopped Kit0-71430-00093-9
Dole 9.8oz Chopped Teriyaki Pineapple Kit0-71430-00100-4
HEB 12oz American Salad0-41220-35500-6
HEB 8oz Shredded Lettuce0-41220-35521-1
HEB 9.5oz Premium Ranch Kit0-41220791569-0
Marketside 7.45 oz Premium Avocado Ranch Bowl6-81131-37735-5
Marketside 11.75 oz Multi-Serve Southwestern Style Salad Bowl6-81131-42361-8
Marketside 12oz Classic Salad6-81131-32894-4
Marketside 12oz Crisp Greens6-81131-35503-2
Marketside 1lb Shredded Lettuce6-81131-53209-9
Marketside 24oz Classic Salad6-81131-32895-1
Marketside 6.35 oz Santa Fe Style Bowl6-81131-42363-2
Marketside 6.81 oz BLT Salad Bowl6-81131-37736-2
Marketside 7.25 oz Chef Salad Bowl6-81131-35506-3
Marketside 7.25 oz Cobb Salad Bowl6-81131-35507-0
Marketside 8oz Shredded Lettuce6-81131-32896-8
Presidents Choice 12.25oz Ranch Kit / Le Choix du President Ranch Kit de Salade0-60383-00493-4
President’s Choice 12oz Garden Salad / Le Choix du President Salade Jardiniere0-60383-22268-0
President’s Choice 13oz Sesame Ginger Kit / Le Choix du President Sesame et Gingembre0-60383-02320-1
President’s Choice 13oz Southwest Salad Kit / Le Choix du President Sud-Ouest0-60383-02319-5

LISTING OF PRODUCTS SUBJECT TO SPRINGFIELD RECALL

Product DescriptionUPC Code
Dole 10 oz Very Veggie / Ranache de Legumes0-71430-01008-2
Dole 11 oz Greener Selection / Selection de Verdure0-71430-00965-9
Dole 12 oz American / Melange Americain0-71430-00933-8
Dole 12 oz Garden Salad / Salade du Jardin0-71430-01135-5
Dole 13 oz Asian Island Crunch / Croustillante Des Iles Asiatiques0-71430-01721-0
Dole 13 oz Southwest Salad Kit0-71430-01701-2
Dole 13 oz Southwest Salad Kit / Salade du Sud-ouest0-71430-01711-1
Dole 13.25 Country Ranch Kit0-71430-01730-2
Dole 16 oz Shredded Lettuce0-71430-84616-2
Dole 2 lb Garden Salad0-71430-01137-9
Dole 24 oz Value Size Garden Salad0-71430-01136-2
Dole 8 oz Shredded Lettuce0-71430-01065-5
Dole 9.1 oz Peppercorn Ranch / Ranch et Poivre0-71430-00098-4
Dole 9.1 oz Peppercorn Ranch Chopped Kit0-71430-00093-9
Dole 9.8 oz Chopped Teriyaki Pineapple Kit0-71430-00100-4
Dole 9.8 oz Chopped Teriyaki Pineapple Kit / Teriyaki A L’ananas0-71430-00182-0
Kroger 12 oz American Blend0-11110-91041-7
Kroger 12 oz Classic Garden0-11110-91036-3
Kroger 12 oz Veggie Blend0-11110-91048-6
Kroger 24 oz Classic Garden0-11110-91037-0
Kroger 8oz. Shredded Iceberg Lettuce0-11110-91613-6
Little Salad Bar 10 oz Caesar Salad Kit4099100 087000
Little Salad Bar 10.65 oz. Chopped Caesar Kit4099100263923
Little Salad Bar 12 oz Garden Salad4099100082982
Little Salad Bar 8 oz Shredded Lettuce4099100087963
Little Salad Bar 9 oz Italian Salad4099100083194
Marketside 12 oz Classic Iceberg Salad6-81131-32894-4
Marketside 12 oz Crisp Greens6-81131-35503-2
Marketside 16 oz Shredded Lettuce6-81131-53209-9
Marketside 24 oz Classic Iceberg Salad6-81131-32895-1
Marketside 8 oz Shredded Lettuce6-81131-32896-8
Presidents Choice 12 oz Garden Salad / Le Choix du President Salade Jardiniere0-60383-22268-0
Presidents Choice 12 oz Mixed Greens / Le Choix du President Melange de Legumes- Feuilles0-60383-00188-9
Presidents Choice 12.25 oz Ranch Kit / Le Choix du President Ranch Kit de Salade0-60383-00493-4
Presidents Choice 13 oz. Sesame Ginger Kit / Le Choix du President Sesame et Gingembre0-60383-02320-1
Presidents Choice 13 oz. Southwest Salad Kit / Le Choix du President Sud-Ouest0-60383-02319-5

If you have questions about the recall, contact the Dole Consumer Response Center at 1-800-356-3111, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.