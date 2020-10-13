Neighbor captures video of driver firing shots at Ohio children playing basketball

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Police are searching for a gunman who opened fire at several children as they played basketball on their street in Akron, Ohio Sunday.

Akron police say a 15-year-old boy told officers he was playing basketball with several of his neighbors, including an 11-year-old boy.

That’s when a white Pontiac G6 with tinted windows and temporary tags sped down the street. Investigators say the 15-year-old yelled for the driver to slow down. The car stopped a few houses away, the driver got out, aimed a handgun in their direction and fired several shots.

Police say the driver jumped back in the vehicle and sped off, while the teens ran for cover. A neighbor who lives a few doors down, captured the gunfire on camera and provided the video to sister station WJW and the police.

Markeise Smith, 15, who spoke with his mother’s permission.

“He reached in the car for something and that’s when I found out he had a gun. He put it under his arm, trying to hide it from me. He put it under his arm, holding the gun, and then I started walking away, thinking that it’s time for me to hide from the gun, until he started shooting….that’s when I started running after him (11-year old neighbor) to tell him to go into the house and I ran into the backyard, and I told my mom to come to the backdoor.” Markeise Smith

Akron police said no one was hurt in the incident and it’s not clear what the bullets struck.