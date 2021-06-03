Nevada Community School District considers online academy for all grades in Fall 2021

NEVADA, Iowa– The Nevada Community School District is seeking the state’s approval to offer an online academy in the fall. The district said that this online academy aligns with the district’s focus of providing personalized and individualized learning opportunities to students.

“This has kind of been a focus of our district, from project based learning opportunities. hybrid scheduling opportunities, our self paced math program, personalized schedules for our students, allowing students to essentially have a voice and choice in what their learning will look like,” Associate Superintendent, Dr. Kody Asmus said.

Nevada has been offering an online academy to high school students for over five years. Now, the district wants to expand to grades K through 8th. For those who decide to participate in this program, the district will provide laptops and internet access.

Asmus said Nevada is taking what they learned from the emergency creation of online classes in the beginning of the pandemic and making some improvements. One of the changes they plan on making is reaching out to families in the virtual program at least three times a week to ensure students are on track with in-person learners.

“One of the biggest differences, obviously between in person and virtual learning, is taking away that face to face connection and the ability for us to check in daily with students. So we have to get creative and what that looks like,” Asmus said.

Nevada is hoping to get approval for this online academy by mid July.