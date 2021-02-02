New Cardinal Nolan Arenado has “always admired this organization from afar”

ST. LOUIS – Nolan Arenado is officially a Cardinal and addressed the media and Cardinal Nation Tuesday.

“Very thankful to be a Cardinal, a great organization with great history. Me and my family are really excited to be a part of it so I just want to thank you guys,” Arenado said.

Days after word first leaked that the Cardinals had come to an agreement with the Colorado Rockies to bring star third baseman Nolan Arenado to St. Louis, the trade was officially announced Monday night.

“I didn’t want to jump the gun and get too excited but once I heard that it was done I was thrilled,” he said.

Arenado said he is excited to move to the Cardinals and play with the veterans on the team.

“I’m just a piece of the puzzle here. I’m excited to be a part of this group,” Arenado said.

Even though he’s excited to be a Cardinal, he’s been in the league as a member of the Rockies organization since 2009.

“It’s a bittersweet moment. I’m going to miss some of the boys on the Rockies,” Arenado said. “I got to know them, got to know some of those coaches for a long time and I’ve known a lot of them since I was 18 years old.”

He said he’s always enjoyed playing in Busch Stadium while he was on the Rockies.

“I’ve always admired this organization from afar,” Arenado said.

Arenado, who turns 30 in April, comes to the Cardinals along with cash considerations from Colorado.

In exchange, the Cardinals are sending a package of 5 players to the Rockies, but none of the organization’s elite prospects. Included in the deal are left-handed pitcher Austin Gomber, right-handed pitcher Tony Locey, infielders Mateo Gil, Elehuris Montero, and right-handed pitcher Jake Sommers.

Gomber rebounded from an injury-mired 2019 season and emerged as a reliable reliever in leverage situations as well as a candidate for the starting rotation if needed. Montero rated as the highest prospect surrendered in the deal, eighth overall in the organization, and could end up replacing Arenado at third base for Colorado in the near future.