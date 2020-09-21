New job pays you $50k to visit national parks

FILE – This Oct. 2, 2013, file photo, shows a view seen on the way to Glacier Point trail in the Yosemite National Park, Calif. (AP Photo/Tammy Webber, File)

Michelob Ultra is looking for a new CEO: Chief Exploration Officer.

The title comes with different responsibilities than what’s normally associated with being a CEO. This CEO will head out a journey in their CEO camper van equipped with its own bathroom and shower. During the six-month period, the CEO will travel through some of the country’s most iconic landscapes and taking in national parks including Yosemite, Sequoia, Saguaro, Big Bend and Joshua Tree.

The CEO will be paid a salary of $50,000 plus expenses.

You must be 21 years or older to apply, which you can do on the Michelob Ultra website.