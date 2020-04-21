New White House Press Secretary’s attempted dunk on media gets rejected

New White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany tried to call out a member of the media, but it backfired when her own tweets resurfaced and were much more disrespectful to her president’s predecessor.

McEnany, who took over as President Donald Trump’s fourth press secretary earlier this month, quote tweeted ABC News White House reporter Katherine Faulders and chastised her for not using “President” in front of Trump’s name.

It didn’t take long for McEnany to get ratioed — and roasted for tweets of her own that not only didn’t refer to President Barack Obama as “President Obama” but also used disparaging language — “son” — and inferred a belief in birtherism. For good measure, a clip of McEnany telling Fox News’ Trish Regan, “We will not see diseases like the coronavirus come here” was among the more than 26,000 replies to the tweet.

You called the last president "son." So maybe sit this one out. pic.twitter.com/YQYYM5guEH — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) April 21, 2020

Welcome to the White House.