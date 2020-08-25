No fans in attendance when Packers visit Minnesota, per Vikings

MINNESOTA (WFRV) – There will be no fans in attendance at U.S. Bank Stadium when the Green Bay Packers travel to Minnesota to take on the Vikings in week one.

The Vikings announced Tuesday that there would be no fans in attendance at the first two home games of the 2020 season. The Tennessee Titans are scheduled to play the Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium for the first time on September 27.

In early August, the Packers announced no fans will be allowed in Lambeau Field for the first two home games of this season. Fans are also not allowed at practices.

The Vikings released a full statement Tuesday, saying:

Over the past several months, we have collaborated with U.S. Bank Stadium partners, the NFL, the State of Minnesota and the City of Minneapolis to determine the best way to safely and responsibly host a limited number of fans at Vikings home games. We have sought to balance the opportunity to provide fan access with the responsibility to adhere to public health and medical guidance in order to maintain the health and safety of fans, players, staff members and the broader community. Ultimately, public health is our top priority.

“Based on our conversations and the current Minnesota Department of Health guidelines that specify an indoor venue capacity of 250, we have determined it is not the right time to welcome fans back to U.S. Bank Stadium. As a result, the first two Vikings home games on Sunday, Sept. 13, and Sunday, Sept. 27, will be closed to the public. We will continue to work with the appropriate officials on our plans with the hope of bringing fans back in a safe manner later this season.”

The MLB and NBA have also not allowed fans during their games in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

