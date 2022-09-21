What started as a simple dance video by Twitter user electrolemon in 2016 evolved into an 8-minute short film with a charitable angle. “The September Guy” Demi Adejuyigbe — even after six years — left his fans wanting more.

But the annual tradition for the screenwriter, director and comedian is really over.

As Adejuyigbe added different instruments, a children’s choir, a mariachi band and even a plane with a banner, his time and financial commitments escalated as well.

So in 2020 he called it a day — er, a month — unless $50,000 could be raised for his latest list of charities. His charitable efforts also grew with his videos, starting with selling t-shirts in 2018 to raffling off original artwork in his finale.

Yet not everyone believes the tradition has ended, even though Adejuyigbe has said so for a year — and all month, too.

“Okay, I’m already starting to get a bunch of these countdown tweets so lemme say once again that I am not doing September videos anymore!” Adejuyigbe tweeted on September 1. “Last year’s was a finale. Tried to make that very obvious last year! Sorry!”

That final effort raised the stakes with dancing on the ceiling, a choreographed house party and a “Grease”-inspired flying car.

With that turn and wave goodbye, Adejuyigbe dropped the curtain (after one final charitable act).

But he’s left us with half a dozen years of content to enjoy for September 21sts to come.

2016

2017 and 2018

2019

2020

2021

And of course, you can always watch the 1978 original from Earth, Wind & Fire that inspired the series. Dan Patrick will even introduce it for you.