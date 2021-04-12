Not Guilty Plea for One Suspect in Prison Workers’ Murders, Arraignment Delayed for Other Suspect

JONES COUNTY, Iowa — The two inmates investigators say killed two prison workers at the Anamosa State Penitentiary last month will not be in court Monday as originally scheduled.

Michael Dutcher has filed a written arraignment in the case pleading not guilty.

Lawyers for Thomas Woodard Jr. requested that his arraignment be postponed which was granted. He will be in court next on April 26th.

Both men are charged with two counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted murder, and one count of kidnapping. They are currently housed in the Fort Madison prison.

Investigators say the pair killed prison nurse Lorena Schulte and corrections officer Robert McFarland during an escape attempt on March 23rd. They are accused of seriously injuring another inmate who tried to help Schulte and McFarland and holding another prison worker hostage that day.