Officer killed during police pursuit on McKinley Bridge

VENICE, Ill. – Illinois State Police say a Brooklyn Police officer is dead after he was struck by a car that was involved in a police chase. The officer had just deployed stop sticks on the McKinley Bridge when he was hit.

It happened around 3:00 a.m. and the wreck has the bridge still shut down as police investigate.

Brooklyn Police Capt. Antonio White identified the officer who died as Patrolman Brian Pierce Jr. He was reportedly new to the force and in his 20s.

Illinois State Police say preliminary reports show the officer was hit by a red Dodge Charger. The pursuit started in Brooklyn.

The Dodge Charger was later located abandoned in Missouri.

While police were investigating, investigators say a gray Kia Optima sped through the roadblock and hit multiple police vehicles, and nearly struck several officers.

Police on the scene reportedly fired shots into the vehicle and hit the driver. The vehicle crashed into two Illinois State Police vehicles assisting with the investigation.

Video from FOX 2’s Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX helicopter shows a dark-colored sedan wedged between two police SUVs. There are also many evidence markers on the ground near those three vehicles.

Police say four people in that Kia Optima were taken into custody. The driver was taken to the hospital; their injuries were not life-threatening.