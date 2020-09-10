Ohio burglary suspect found passed out in victim’s home, police say

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police say a burglary suspect found unconscious on a bedroom floor of an Ohio home has been charged.

The victim told police Wednesday he woke up around 6 a.m. and heard someone breathing heavily. He said he found the suspect on the floor.

Officers arrested 31-year-old John M. Alexander.

According to police, Alexander had a backpack containing a pair of handcuffs and multiple zip ties. Investigators say he was armed with a .22 caliber handgun.

Police said he appeared too high on narcotics to know who or where he was. He was taken to an area hospital.

Alexander was charged with felony burglary.