One-third of Christmas tree fires happen in January

If your Christmas tree is still sitting in the living room, may be it’s time to remove it.

According to National Fire Protection Association, nearly one-third (29 percent) of U.S. home fires that begin with Christmas trees happens in January.

“Christmas trees are combustible items that become increasingly flammable as they continue to dry out,” said Lorraine Carli, vice president of Outreach and Advocacy, NFPA in a press release.

“The longer you keep one in your home, the more of a fire hazard it becomes.”

NFPA numbers show that while Christmas tree fires are not common, when they do occur, they are often more serious. On annual average, the organization found out that one of every 52 reported home fires that began with a Christmas tree resulted in a death, compared to one death per 135 total reported home structure fires.

Dried-out Christmas trees can get easily engulfed in flames within few seconds and turn deadly.

How to safely dispose Christmas trees

NFPA advises people to dispose Christmas trees at their local community’s recycling programs. It is also advised to not leave Christmas trees outside or put in garbage.

For more information, visit https://www.nfpa.org/Public-Education/Fire-causes-and-risks/Seasonal-fire-causes/Put-A-Freeze-on-Winter-Fires