Ostrich dies following rescue from St. Clair County ravine

O’FALLON, Ill. – An ostrich that escaped from a farm in O’Fallon, Illinois died Monday after falling into a ravine.

Rescue crews with the O’Fallon Fire Department and St. Clair County Special Emergency Services rushed to save the large bird after the ostrich tumbled some 15-feet into the hole.

Danny Wright, who owns the farm where the ostrich escaped, said the bird weighed about 300 pounds.

“We got there and realized we could not go in the ravine until they had him sedated; they kick with a lot of power,” said O’Fallon Fire Chief Brad White. “It took hours to find a vet in the area that could come out and sedate him.”

With the ostrich sedated, fire crews strapped the bird to a basket and pulled it up with a ladder and rope pulley system. Unfortunately, the ostrich suffered a large laceration and had lost so much blood that it didn’t survive.

Wright said he’s grateful to rescue crews for their efforts.

“I wish I could have been there to try and help. It’s amazing they got him out of there,” he said.

The ostrich came from a breeding farm that raises the birds to feed people who are allergic to red meat due to Lyme disease.