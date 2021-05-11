Package with $495,000 worth of fake championship rings intercepted in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WXIN) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers in Indianapolis seized a shipment last week containing hundreds of counterfeit championship sports rings.

The shipment, which had 330 fake rings, was destined for a store in Texas.

The parcel was flagged for inspection to to irregularities in the shipment and routing information, officials said.

The counterfeit rings were for a mix of MLB, NBA, NFL and college football teams:

Los Angeles Lakers (117), Dallas Cowboys (73), Pittsburg Steelers (53), New England Patriots (17), Dallas Mavericks (9), Chicago Bulls (10), Kansas City Chiefs (9), Chicago Bears (10), Philadelphia Eagles (3), St. Louis Cardinals (10), NY Yankees (9), and Texas A&M (10).

They were sent to an import specialist for evaluation. The specialist determined the rings were packaged poorly and had a plastic feel.

Had the rings been real, they would have reportedly been worth $495,000.

Photo courtesy of U.S. Customs and Border Protection

“Shipments like these prey on the many sports fans across the nation who may be duped into paying high prices for garbage,” said Kerry Carter, Acting Port Director-Indianapolis. “I’m extremely proud of these officers’ determination in stopping illicit shipments, and our commitment to protecting the American economy.”

Officials say the growth of e-commerce over the last five years has led to increasingly competitive purchasing online through international mail. CBP urges anyone with information about trademark or copyright infringement to file a report with the e-Allegations Online Trade Violation Reporting System or call 1-800-BE-ALERT.