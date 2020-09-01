Packers Aaron Jones to wear ‘My Cause, My Cleats’ for childhood cancer awareness

UNSPECIFIED – AUGUST 29: In this screengrab, Aaron Jones of the Green Bay Packers speaks to campers during The Ultimate Camp-In hosted by Northwestern Mutual and Lollipop Theater Network uniting children and families affected by childhood cancer on August 29, 2020. (Photo by Getty Images/Getty Images for Northwestern Mutual)

(WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers have teamed up with the Northwest Mutual Foundation for this year’s “My Cause, My Cleats” to help raise childhood cancer awareness.

Wearing the cleats this year will be star running back Aaron Jones, who made an appearance during a “virtual camp-in” event benefiting hundreds of families impacted by childhood cancer, and the charity Alex’s Lemonade Stand.

In the announcement Jones asked participating kids to design the cleats he will wear based on what being a cancer fighter means to them. Jones will look at all the designs and then pick on to wear December 6th against Philadelphia at Lambeau Field.

The “My Cause, My Cleats” campaign is a yearly event in the NFL that involves hundreds of players. Each wearing cleats to bring attention to a cause of their choice.

Last season Jones wore “El Paso Strong” cleats to honor his hometown after a shooting that left 23 people dead at an El Paso Walmart store.