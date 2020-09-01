Packers Aaron Jones to wear ‘My Cause, My Cleats’ for childhood cancer awareness

(WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers have teamed up with the Northwest Mutual Foundation for this year’s “My Cause, My Cleats” to help raise childhood cancer awareness.
Wearing the cleats this year will be star running back Aaron Jones, who made an appearance during a “virtual camp-in” event benefiting hundreds of families impacted by childhood cancer, and the charity Alex’s Lemonade Stand.
In the announcement Jones asked participating kids to design the cleats he will wear based on what being a cancer fighter means to them. Jones will look at all the designs and then pick on to wear December 6th against Philadelphia at Lambeau Field.
The “My Cause, My Cleats” campaign is a yearly event in the NFL that involves hundreds of players. Each wearing cleats to bring attention to a cause of their choice.
Last season Jones wore “El Paso Strong” cleats to honor his hometown after a shooting that left 23 people dead at an El Paso Walmart store.
- A tire shop in Bettendorf is helping those in Cedar Rapids who’ve been affected by the derecho
- A woman from Davenport has come up with a product to help women feel safe
- Two local women were harassed and followed at a local Walmart
- Kewanee mother reunited with son after four years of being apart: ‘I’ve waited for this day for a long time’
- Louisa-Muscatine Football young and fired up