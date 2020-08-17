Packers Training Camp Report: Ervin taking advantage of opportunity, Kirksey picks off Rodgers & Dillon putting in work

(WFRV) – The Packers took to the field for their second full practice of training camp on Monday, their last time on the field before the pads come on.

“Injury” Report

The Packers removed tight end Jace Sternberger and defensive tackle Treyvon Hester from the COVID-19 reserve list on Monday.

News & Notes

ASHWAUBENON, WISCONSIN – AUGUST 17: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers stands with Jordan Love #10 and Tim Boyle #8 during training camp at Ray Nitschke Field on August 17, 2020 in Ashwaubenon, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

In terms of the quarterbacks last year’s back-up Tim Boyle took the reps with the second team during Monday’s practice with first round pick Jordan Love working with the third string. Boyle had a nice throw down the middle to rookie running back AJ Dillon with a safety bearing down during the first team period.

Free agent signing Rick Wagner got the first reps at right tackle during team periods on Monday. He shared time with Billy Turner, who moved over from the right guard spot at times. Lane Taylor, who missed last season due to injury, has been getting reps with the first string at right guard as well.

New inside linebacker Christian Kirksey picked off Aaron Rodgers for the first interception of training camp. Rookie safety Vernon Scott also made some nice plays on the ball during team periods as well.

They said it

Matt LaFleur on offense being more comfortable in year two of his system: “I thought the tempo again was good. We’re putting our quarterbacks and the offense on the shot clock, and I thought just getting out of the huddle, it’s night and day from where it was a year ago. I’ve been pretty impressed with their leadership out there, their command, and just everybody else responding.”

Rashan Gary on heading into year two as a pro: “Just be coachable. Everything, you have to believe too. But everything you do and drill work, while we’re working with our outside linebackers drills, you have to believe and truly believe that it works.”