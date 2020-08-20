Packers Training Camp Report: First practice inside Lambeau Field, Adams and Za’Darius sit out

(WFRV) – The Packers held a full practice on the grass of Lambeau Field for the first time in training camp on Thursday.

“Injury” Report

Both WR Davante Adams and LB Za’Darius Smith sat out practice on Thursday. Afterwards head coach Matt LaFleur said neither is considered serious and they will be back in a matter of time.

Safety Adrian Amos missed practice, but not for an injury. Amos was excused due to a personal matter, according to LaFleur.

Right tackle Rick Wagner was seen going up the tunnel with trainers at one point during the practice. Center Corey Linsley also left the field briefly to go up the tunnel during individual periods, but returned for team work.

News and Notes

The Packers pumped in a mix of crowd noise and music during Thursday’s practice. LaFleur said it’s the prototype for what the league is putting out there. They even had to lower it at times because the team hasn’t done enough work with silent counts.

First round pick Jordan Love overcame a sack during the two minute drill period to lead the Packers down the field for a “game winning” Mason Crosby field goal. Darrius Shepherd had a big grab along the sidelines to help set up Crosby’s 48 yard kick.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling had a good day during team periods as some of the passes that usually would have gone to Davante Adams found him. Valdes-Scantling is looking to bounce back from a down season in 2019, but has been productive during the practices during the past week.

Fullback John Lovett had a nice grab on a deep ball from Tim Boyle along the sidelines. He may have pushed off to get away from the tight coverage, but head coach Matt Lafleur said he’d have take a second look at the tape.

After practice LaFleur said he believes Billy Turner has proven that he can play both right guard and right tackle.