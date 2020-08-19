Packers Training Camp Report: Za’Darius sits out, Adams exits briefly, and heading to Lambeau

(WFRV) – The Packers held another padded practice on Wednesday, well kind of, as they pressed on with their first full week of practice during training camp.

“Injury” Report

Both OLB Za’Darius Smith and TE Marcedes Lewis sat out Wednesday’s practice, but head coach Matt LaFleur that was a “precautionary measure” for the veterans.

Longsnapper Hunter Bradley and outside linebacker Greg Roberts were removed from the COVID-19 reserve list. On Wednesday Bradley was out snapping with punter JK Scott before practice. Roberts was placed on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list as well.

Montravius Adams was absent from practice as well.

News and Notes

Wide receiver Davante Adams briefly exited practice, and was working with trainers on the sidelines. He did return for walkthrough at the end of practice. LaFleur said his star wide receiver is “going to be just fine.”

The Packers split their time in pads on Wednesday with a walkthrough late in practice. LaFleur told reporters it would be hard to fit in 14 padded practice in training camp, and help players keep their bodies ready for the season. Splitting time with pads on and off could help with that process.

LaFleur said the team would be heading inside the bowl of Lambeau Field for the first time in training camp for Thursday’s practice. LaFleur has said in the past the team would utilize the actual game field at some point due in part to the lack of preseason games. It will be a normal practice, as well.

Adrian Amos continues to have a solid camp after intercepting Aaron Rodgers for the second straight day. This time on a deep ball to Adams.

The Packers released two players on Wednesday: T Travis Bruffy and WR Travis Fulgham

They said it…

Matt LaFleur on reaction to a key player, like Davante Adams, exiting field during practice: “I think any time, whether it’s Davante or any other player, you see a guy go down, certainly it leaves a bad taste in your mouth. At the same time, you said it best, the show is going to go on and it’s a next man up mentality. Fortunately for us, he’s going to be just fine.”

Adrian Amos on defense picking off Rodgers: “Man, I’m not making no predictions. Had a couple good balls thrown my way and just capitalized. We just trying to sharpen up in the back end, and there’s an emphasis on getting turnovers. I know coach always say, ‘just catch the ones that are coming your way.”

Tight end Robert Tonyan on why this year will be more productive:”I’ve been in this organization for my third year. Just been putting my head down and working this whole time. You know, when my number is called to go out and make a play, or be the best Robert Tonyan I can be. With Jimmy, obviously, leaving us and not being here it opens up a big window for a playmaker. Everyone is going to have opportunities. Our tight end room is very well rounded, but we’re trying to be the best tight end group in the NFL. We’re not just trying to be the best tight end for Green Bay. We’re trying to be the best tight end group in the NFL.”