WATCH: Packers Training Camp Week 3: Rookies speak, Packers practice in Lambeau and secondary shines

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – We’re wrapping up a full week of Packers training camp that feels a little bit like what football should. And by that, we see football players actually on the field, in helmets, doing football like things.

More players for the Green and Gold coming off the COVID-19 List

The Packers pulled tight end Jace Sternberger and defensive tackle Treyvon Hester as well as long snapper J.K. Scott and outside linebacker Greg Roberts off the COVID-19 reserve list this week.

“Injury” Report

Za’Darius Smith and Corey Linsley were precautionary sit outs earlier in practice this week. Davante Adams sat out of practice on Thursday but head coach Matt LaFleur said it was nothing to worry about.

Young secondary making a name for themselves in training camp

The secondary comprised of Jaire Alexander, Kevin King, Adrian Amos and Darnell Savage stepped up this week in practice, producing three interceptions this week during live periods of play.

The average age for the secondary is 27 years old.

“I feel as good about that group as any in the National Football League,” head coach Matt LaFleur said. “They’re guys that love to compete, they’re young and they’re hungry.”

Tyler Ervin could be big for the Green and Gold this season

Tyler Ervin has been getting a lot of looks with the wide receivers this training camp, and looks to help the Packers in any way he can as they prep for the 2020 season.

“I just came in and tried to work hard and really just give myself the best opportunity I can. And the only way I knew how to do that was to just come in here and be the best player I could try to be,” Ervin says.

Head coach Matt LaFleur agrees.

“I think he kind of displayed that last season in the return game. He’s an explosive player. He’s pretty elusive. We have Adam Stenavich who was his O-line coach for a year at San Jose State. He’s been in our ear about what kind of playmaker Swerve (as we like to call him) can be, and so we’re just going to continue to try and give him opportunities to see what he can do,” LaFleur said.

Rookies talk to the media for the first time during camp

After much talk and speculation about the size of A.J. Dillon’s legs, the rookie running back finally addressed the media earlier this week about what it’s like finally getting to play with other NFL veterans and practicing at Lambeau Field.

“I mean I was excited, I was ready to go, but I’ve also never played at Lambeau. For me it was surreal being down there, padded up,” said Dillon.

For rookie quarterback Jordan Love, it’s been a whirlwind week, one he’s just trying to soak in, one day at a time. He’s also soaking up everything he can from Aaron Rodgers.

“It’s great for me being able to sit there in the same room with him and just see how he thinks about plays,” Love said.

Packers wrap up the week with another practice on Saturday, August 22.

