Phone battery drained? New iOS14 causing issues for iPhone users

DALLAS (NEXSTAR) — Apple has acknowledged a series of problems related to its new operating system that affects battery life and data for certain apps on both iPhones and Apple Watches.

In an Apple Support post that outlines the issues related to iOS 14 and watchOS 7, the company provides some fixes but notes users may need to “erase all content and settings from your iPhone.”

Here are the issues Apple says you should watch for if you’ve already updated your iPhone or Apple Watch:

Increased battery drain on your iPhone or Apple Watch.

Your workout route maps are missing in the Fitness app on iPhone for previous GPS-enabled workouts from your Apple Watch.

The Activity, Heart Rate, or other health-related apps fail to launch or load data on your Apple Watch.

The Fitness app or Health app fail to launch or load data on your iPhone.

The Health app or Fitness app is reporting an inaccurate amount of data storage on your iPhone.

The Activity app is reporting an inaccurate amount of data storage on your Apple Watch.

Your environmental sound levels data or headphone audio levels data from Apple Watch is missing in the Health app on iPhone.

Before clearing out the content of your phone to fix any of these issues, Apple suggests users unpair the Apple Watch and the iPhone and create an iCloud backup after verifying settings. If those steps don’t do the trick, that’s when Apple suggests users erase all content and settings from their iPhone.

You can get more information about the problems and fixes from Apple Support.