CENTRAL ALABAMA (WIAT) — Counties across Alabama are facing strong winds and severe weather Easter Sunday.
CBS 42 has put together a photo gallery of damage across our coverage area. Watch CBS 42 on TV and online to stay up to date with the latest weather coverage from our CBS 42 Storm Team.
LATEST WEATHER
- City of Muscatine is devoting an entire week to honoring 911 dispatchers
- COVID-19 nurse sleeps in van at Tijuana hospital to keep her family safe
- Gov. Cuomo gives praise to Niskayuna nursing home on Easter morning for ventilator donation
- PHOTOS: Easter Sunday severe weather damage
- Rossow’s Rants: Iowa to 2021 Final Four? Unrealistic without better defense