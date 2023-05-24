(NEXSTAR) – Legendary rock and soul singer Tina Turner has died at the age of 83, her manager confirmed Wednesday.
Turner died Tuesday, after a long illness in her home in Küsnacht near Zurich, Switzerland, according to her manager. She became a Swiss citizen a decade ago.
“With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model,” her U.K. representative, Bernard Doherty, told Deadline in a statement.
A statement posted on her official Facebook page read:
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner. With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow. Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music. All our heartfelt compassion goes out to her family. Tina, we will miss you dearly.
Few stars traveled so far — she was born Anna Mae Bullock in a segregated Tennessee hospital and spent her latter years on a 260,000 square foot estate on Lake Zurich — and overcame so much. Physically battered, emotionally devastated and financially ruined by her 20-year relationship with Ike Turner, she became a superstar on her own in her 40s, at a time when most of her peers were on their way down, and remained a top concert draw for years after.
Anna Mae Bullock first took on the name Tina Turner with the hit single “A Fool in Love,” according to Mark Bego’s biography of the internationally renowned singer. The song rocketed up to No. 27 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.
With admirers ranging from Beyoncé to Mick Jagger, Turner was one of the world’s most successful entertainers, known for a core of pop, rock and rhythm and blues favorites: “Proud Mary,” “Nutbush City Limits,” “River Deep, Mountain High,” and the hits she had in the ’80s, among them “What’s Love Got to Do with It,” “We Don’t Need Another Hero” and a cover of Al Green’s “Let’s Stay Together.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.