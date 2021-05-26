PHOTOS: See the partial lunar eclipse from Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Night owls and early birds alike were treated to a spectacle in the sky Wednesday morning.

There was a supermoon, when the moon is at its closest point to earth at the same time it is a full moon. Alongside the supermoon, there was a total lunar eclipse, when the sun and moon occupy precise positions on opposite sides of the earth.

One Sioux Falls-based astrophotographer sent KELOLAND News his photos of the eclipse. You can see Tony Wilber’s photos in a slideshow below.

Photo from Tony Wilber.

Photo from Tony Wilber.

Photo from Tony Wilber.

Photo from Tony Wilber.

Photo from Tony Wilber.

Photo from Tony Wilber.

Photo from Tony Wilber.

Photo from Tony Wilber.

Photo from Tony Wilber.

Photo from Tony Wilber.

Wilber has more photos of astronomical objects in the South Dakota sky on his Instagram page at astro_tonywilber.

According to NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory, most of western South Dakota was able to witness a total eclipse, while eastern South Dakota witnessed a partial eclipse.