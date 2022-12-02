HAMMOND, Ind. — A UPS semi-truck crashed off of an I-90 bridge and hung into the water below in Hammond early Friday morning.

SkyCam 9 caught images of the semi-truck wedged between the eastbound and westbound lanes near Cline Avenue after it drove off the road at around 2:15 a.m.

UPS told WGN that its driver was released from the hospital with minor injuries and no other vehicles were involved.

Witnesses told WGN that the driver was hanging on to the concrete bridge support near the second pillar and that he was disoriented with bruises but otherwise okay.

According to the fire department, the truck hung off of the side of the bridge and caught fire as well.

As of now, Indiana State Police is unsure as to what happened in the situation. Traffic was stopped completely going West and one lane was open on the eastbound lanes as emergency workers brought in a crane to get the semi-truck removed.

As of noon, the eastbound lanes have reopened, according to state police.

The crane operator was able to pull the trailer out and got the cab out of the water a short time after.

Indiana State Police is leading the investigation.

Courtesy Indiana State Police

All lanes of I-90 westbound are closed due to the incident.