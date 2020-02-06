Police: 4 young people slain in Indianapolis apartment

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Four young people were fatally shot inside an apartment in Indianapolis, an apparent targeted attack that is the state capital’s latest tragedy “fueled by senseless violence,” the city’s mayor said Thursday.

Officers were dispatched to an apartment complex about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday after a caller reported that an apartment’s patio door had been shattered and possibly shot out and that “subjects” were seeing fleeing the scene. Inside the apartment, officers found three men and one woman — all between the ages of 19 and 21 — dead from apparent gunshots, police said.

No one was in custody as of Thursday morning in connection with the killings, police said.

Craig McCartt, deputy chief of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, said officers worked throughout the night at the apartment on the city’s far northeast side — an area with low-income housing that’s plagued by high crime rates — to canvass the scene, interview witnesses and collect evidence.

McCartt said the initial caller to police said that “some subjects were seen fleeing from that residence,” but officers were still trying to identify the possible suspect or suspects in the shootings.

“We do not believe this was a random incident. We believe this was definitely a targeted incident,” McCartt said during a news briefing with the other city officials.

Police Chief Randal Taylor said the department is “heartbroken for the families” but is focused on finding anyone responsible. He urged anyone who may have heard or seen something connected to the shootings to contact police.

“There’s answers out there. There’s people who know,” Taylor said.

Mayor Joe Hogsett decried the killings as an “incredible tragedy, one fueled by senseless violence.”

“In the blink of an eye four young lives have been lost — victims of a cycle of pain and hopelessness that has become all too common in our city and other urban areas across the country,” he said. “This is not acceptable. This is not who we are as a city. This is not normal.”