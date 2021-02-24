Police: ISU Student Found Dead in Sorority Parking Lot Died of Acute Alcohol Intoxication and Hypothermia

AMES, Iowa – Police have released the cause of death for an Iowa State University student found dead in the parking lot of a sorority back in January.

The Ames Police Department says autopsy results show 21-year-old Olivia Chutich’s death was due to acute alcohol intoxication and hypothermia, and has been determined to be accidental.

Chutich was found deceased in the parking lot of the Delta Delta Delta Sorority at 302 Ash Avenue on the morning of January 22nd.

Chutich is the daughter of Allina Health CEO Dr. Penny Wheeler and Minnesota State Supreme Court Justice Margaret Chutich.

Police continue to ask anyone with information about the incident to contact them at 515-239-5533. An anonymous tip can be submitted to www.crimestoppersofcentraliowa.com.