Police: Person’s death in Clive believed to be accidental

CLIVE, Iowa — Clive police are investigating what is believed to be an accidental death of a person.

The Division of Criminal Investigation was on the scene in the 9100 block of Franklin Avenue Tuesday evening to assist Clive police with evidence collection.

“While we continue to look at the evidence, indications are this was an accidental death. Our thoughts are with the family as they struggle with the loss of their loved one,” the Clive Police Department said on Twitter.

There is no threat to the public at this time, the Clive Police Department said.

The Clive Police Department has not released any additional information about the death.