Police: Suspected Drunk Driver Head-Butted, Kicked Pleasant Hill Officers

PLEASANT HILL, Iowa — A Des Moines man is facing several charges after police say he assaulted multiple police officers when they tried to take him into custody for allegedly driving drunk and crashing a vehicle with his daughter in the backseat.

A call about a possible drunk driver in a white pickup truck came in shortly after 3:00 p.m. on Monday, according to Capt. Amy Kramer with the Pleasant Hill Police Department. Police had received reports of the truck hitting curbs and driving in the ditch. Officers found the vehicle near NE 70th St. and NE 12th Ave., where it had crashed into a pole.

Police made contact with the driver, 33-year-old Christopher Greenwood, and noticed a young child in a booster seat in the back of the truck. She was not injured.

Capt. Kramer said as officers tried to take Greenwood into custody on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, he became combative and head-butted, kicked, and spit at officers. It took three officers to get him into the back of a patrol vehicle.

Police say one of the officers will have to be tested for communicable diseases because Greenwood spit in their face and some of his saliva landed in the officer’s mouth.

Greenwood is being held in the Polk County Jail on a multitude of charges including assault causing injury to an officer, assault on a peace officer, child endangerment, leaving the scene of an accident, tampering with an ignition interlock device, interference with official acts, criminal mischief, and several traffic offenses.