Police: Wilkes-Barre robbery suspect had fake explosive device

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) According to court documents obtained by Eyewitness News, police say the man that was holed up in the Turkey Hill Minit Market in the Parsons section of Wilkes-Barre Sunday afternoon held 3 employees against their will with a fake explosive device, a knife and a bottle of liquid that resembled a Molotov cocktail.

The report says a store employee called 911 to report a robbery in progress. The employee also said the man had a knife and was holding 3 employees in the store against their will.

When officers arrived, they say the man, identified by police as 33-year-old Brandon Tracewski, had locked the doors to the store. He said he had an explosive device and threatened to “blow up the business.”

Tracewski eventually exited the store peacefully after speaking with police negotiators.

The Scranton Bomb Squad was called in and removed the device from the store. It was later determined to be a fake, but police say he did have a bottle filled with an unknown liquid wrapped in electrical tape with a cloth attached.

Tracewski was arraigned on charges of robbery, terroristic threats, unlawful restraint and related charges. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 28th.