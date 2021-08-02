Polk County officials respond to ‘surge’ of COVID-19 delta variant cases

DES MOINES, IOWA — Polk County public health officials are speaking on Monday afternoon in response to a rapidly rising number of new COVID-19 cases. The CDC now considers Polk County an area of ‘substantial’ risk for the spread of the delta variant of COVID-19. That warning comes despite the county’s high vaccination rate of nearly 65%.

Those scheduled to speak at Monday’s include:

  • Angela Connolly – Polk County Board Chair
  • Helen Eddy – Director, Polk County Health Department
  • Tracy L. Eckhardt – MD, Chief Medical Officer of UnityPoint Health Des Moines
  • Aneesa Afroze – MD, Infectious Disease Consultant, MercyOne Des Moines
  • Nicole Gilg Gachiani – MD, Chief Physician Quality Officer, Broadlawns

