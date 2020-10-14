President Trump Holds Campaign Rally at Des Moines Airport

DES MOINES, IOWA — President Donald Trump is making a return trip to Des Moines, his first to Iowa in two months, with just 20 days to go until Election Day.

President Trump is holding an outdoor rally at the Des Moines International Airport which is scheduled to begin around 6:00 pm. The President returned to the campaign trail this week after being hospitalized and quarantined for more than a week after he tested positive for COVID-19.

The rally is being held as the state of Iowa is in the midst of a coronavirus outbreak. The state currently has the highest number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized since the pandemic began. Attendees at Wednesday’s rally had their temperatures checked at the door and were told to wear masks. Early pictures from the event show few people abiding by the mask rules or socially distancing.

President Trump won Iowa by nine points in 2016. He has trailed in nearly every poll released in the last month, including the Nexstar Iowa 2020 RABA Research Poll which gave former Vice President Joe Biden a two-point lead.